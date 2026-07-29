Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,250.03 and last traded at $1,230.9110, with a volume of 1168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,213.52.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on GHC

Graham Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,147.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,120.92.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $16.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $13.11 by $3.68. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Graham had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 5.40%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Graham's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Graham by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Graham by 65.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 33 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Graham by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 533.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company's stock.

About Graham

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

Further Reading

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