Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Price Down 11.1% - Here's What Happened

Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.58 and last traded at $88.7570. Approximately 136,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 183,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.82.

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Trending Headlines about Graham

Here are the key news stories impacting Graham this week:

Neutral Sentiment: News reports focused on tributes to Lindsey Graham and the political implications of his death, with no mention of Graham Corporation, its operations, contracts, earnings or outlook. Lindsey Graham’s Funeral Brings Congress, World Leaders Together

News reports focused on tributes to Lindsey Graham and the political implications of his death, with no mention of Graham Corporation, its operations, contracts, earnings or outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Trump’s meetings with Netanyahu and Zelenskyy reportedly covered Iran, Ukraine and potential expansion of Ukraine’s Patriot missile production. Although defense-related developments may provide a broad sector theme, the articles do not indicate any contract or revenue impact for Graham Corporation. Trump, Zelenskyy discuss expanding Ukraine’s Patriot missile production

Trump’s meetings with Netanyahu and Zelenskyy reportedly covered Iran, Ukraine and potential expansion of Ukraine’s Patriot missile production. Although defense-related developments may provide a broad sector theme, the articles do not indicate any contract or revenue impact for Graham Corporation. Negative Sentiment: No direct negative news about Graham Corporation was provided. Accordingly, the stock’s decline cannot be attributed to these political articles based on the available information.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GHM shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Graham from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Graham from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Graham from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Graham from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Graham to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Graham

Graham Stock Down 10.5%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Graham (NYSE:GHM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.95 million. Graham had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.10%.The business's revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graham Corporation will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHM. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Graham by 62.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Graham by 396.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 4,697.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company's stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation NYSE: GHM is a U.S.-based industrial engineering company that designs, manufactures and services vacuum and heat transfer equipment. Its core offerings include liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, heat exchangers and custom-engineered vacuum systems. These products play a critical role in energy-intensive industries, where reliable removal of non-condensable gases and efficient heat exchange are vital to process performance.

The company's technologies find application across a range of end markets, including power generation, petrochemical, oil and gas, LNG, and semiconductor manufacturing.

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