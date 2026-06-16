GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.81, but opened at $57.12. GRAIL shares last traded at $59.7410, with a volume of 68,353 shares traded.

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Key Headlines Impacting GRAIL

Here are the key news stories impacting GRAIL this week:

Positive Sentiment: No meaningful positive catalysts were reported in the latest news flow for GRAIL.

No meaningful positive catalysts were reported in the latest news flow for GRAIL. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins Geller, and others, issued reminders about the August 4 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in an already filed securities class action. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins Geller, and others, issued reminders about the August 4 deadline to seek lead-plaintiff status in an already filed securities class action. Neutral Sentiment: The class action covers investors who bought GRAIL stock between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026, with allegations centered on alleged misrepresentations about whether the NHS-Galleri trial could meet its endpoint of reducing late-stage cancers. Article Title

The class action covers investors who bought GRAIL stock between May 13, 2025 and February 19, 2026, with allegations centered on alleged misrepresentations about whether the NHS-Galleri trial could meet its endpoint of reducing late-stage cancers. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges GRAIL misled investors about the NHS-Galleri trial, which reportedly preceded a sharp stock decline; that raises the risk of damages, legal expenses, and further investor caution. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GRAIL from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of GRAIL from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GRAIL from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

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GRAIL Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.15. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.96.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 253.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GRAIL

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 45,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $2,286,635.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 260,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,596.48. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 123,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $6,165,219.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 518,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,887,613.44. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 232,464 shares of company stock worth $11,621,242 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GRAIL

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAL. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,510,000 after buying an additional 993,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GRAIL by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,385,000 after buying an additional 588,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in GRAIL by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,827,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,418,000 after acquiring an additional 510,546 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in GRAIL by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,085,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,484,000 after acquiring an additional 455,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in GRAIL in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,874,000.

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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