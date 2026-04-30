Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Announces Earnings Results

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 19.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Grand Canyon Education's conference call:

GCE reported strong Q1 results with online enrollment up 8.8% , hybrid enrollment up 20.3% (ex. closed/teach-out sites) , service revenue of $308.8M (+6.7%), a 30.9% operating margin, and adjusted EPS of $2.86 (beat consensus by $0.08).

GCE reported strong Q1 results with , hybrid enrollment up , service revenue of (+6.7%), a 30.9% operating margin, and adjusted EPS of (beat consensus by $0.08). The company has been aggressively returning capital, repurchasing ~ $120.4M of stock in Q1 (724,408 shares) with ~ $189.7M remaining on the buyback authorization and management signaling continued repurchases.

The company has been aggressively returning capital, repurchasing ~ of stock in Q1 (724,408 shares) with ~ remaining on the buyback authorization and management signaling continued repurchases. Management emphasized strategic growth initiatives — broad AI deployment across programs, expansion of workforce development offerings, 47 hybrid campuses, and a rapidly growing Honors College — which it says should drive enrollment quality and employer partnerships (about 30% of new starts come via employers).

Management emphasized strategic growth initiatives — broad AI deployment across programs, expansion of workforce development offerings, 47 hybrid campuses, and a rapidly growing Honors College — which it says should drive enrollment quality and employer partnerships (about 30% of new starts come via employers). Near-term margin pressure persists from a mix shift toward licensure and lower-net-tuition programs plus rising technology and benefit costs, and online revenue per student is slightly down year-over-year.

Near-term margin pressure persists from a mix shift toward licensure and lower-net-tuition programs plus rising technology and benefit costs, and online revenue per student is slightly down year-over-year. Growth headwinds include a ~$4.2M 2026 revenue hit from a contract modification and teach-outs, some planned site openings delayed into 2027, and several hybrid locations at or near capacity that will limit near-term enrollment expansion.

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Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Grand Canyon Education stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.07. 316,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,478. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $149.37 and a 12-month high of $223.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $220.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grand Canyon Education

More Grand Canyon Education News

Here are the key news stories impacting Grand Canyon Education this week:

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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