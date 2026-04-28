Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $7.1670 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 31.24%.The firm had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. On average, analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,493. The company has a market capitalization of $72.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $3.12.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust's payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,107 shares of the company's stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 134,451 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 9,425.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,221 shares of the company's stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 996,647 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1,020.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 720,441 shares of the company's stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 656,164 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 36.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 104,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 307,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPMT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Compass Point set a $2.05 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPMT

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc is a specialty finance company that invests directly in commercial real estate debt. The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing senior preferred and mezzanine loans secured by income-producing real estate across diverse property types, including multifamily, office, industrial and retail assets. Granite Point Mortgage Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), providing investors with exposure to floating-rate commercial mortgage loan investments.

Granite Point's investment strategy centers on structuring loans to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns, with portfolio allocations spanning senior loans, B-notes and mezzanine financings.

Further Reading

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