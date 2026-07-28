Graphic Packaging (GPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $2.1751 billion for the quarter. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.750-1.150 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.17%.The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.41. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.66. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Graphic Packaging's payout ratio is 47.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Jeffrey Stafeil bought 17,878 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $200,054.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,054.82. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,728,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $176,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,877,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $149,808,000 after buying an additional 81,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,693,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $130,928,000 after buying an additional 7,253,473 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333,922 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $104,385,000 after buying an additional 968,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,518 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $103,046,000 after buying an additional 318,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $9.60 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPK

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a leading provider of sustainable paperboard packaging solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed for food, beverage and other consumer goods markets. The company specializes in the manufacture of containerboard, folding cartons and engineered fill materials, as well as beverage packaging systems including paperboard cups, carriers and related components.

Through a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe and Latin America, Graphic Packaging serves a diverse customer base that includes major consumer packaged goods companies, quick-service restaurants and retail chains.

Further Reading

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