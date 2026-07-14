Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock Price Down 1.4% - What's Next?

Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG - Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 3,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 12,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Great Elm Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Great Elm Group currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 100.48%.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 2,377.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,048 shares of the company's stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 881,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group NASDAQ: GEG is a closed-end investment company specializing in private credit and equity co-investments for U.S. middle-market companies. The firm's portfolio is composed primarily of senior secured loans, unitranche financing structures and selective equity interests, with an emphasis on providing flexible capital solutions for growth initiatives, refinancings, acquisitions and recapitalizations.

Through a disciplined underwriting process, Great Elm Group evaluates opportunities across a diverse range of industry sectors, including healthcare, business services, manufacturing and consumer products.

Further Reading

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