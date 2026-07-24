Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.77 and traded as high as $52.05. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $51.6860, with a volume of 429,823 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered Greenbrier Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $612.69 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Greenbrier Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 6,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier's operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

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