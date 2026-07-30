Greencoat UK Wind H1 Earnings Call Highlights

Greencoat UK Wind LON: UKW reported a strong first half of 2026, with net cash generation rising 36% year over year to £222 million as generation exceeded budget and realized power prices increased.

Management said the portfolio generated 4.9% more electricity than budgeted during the period, reversing a shortfall seen a year earlier. Dividend cover reached 1.9x in the first half, and Steve Packwood, Partner at Schroders Greencoat, said cash received in July meant the dividend was already more than covered for the full-year period.

The company said it expects to reach the top end of its guidance range for net cash generation and forecast dividend cover of at least 1.7x for the year.

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Cash generation supports dividends, debt reduction and investment

Revenue increased 15% from the prior-year period, supported primarily by above-budget generation and higher power prices. The company paid £114 million in dividends during the first half and repaid £54 million of debt, while also completing its £200 million share buyback program.

Packwood said the company had added £73 million of cash to its balance sheet during the period and had around £250 million available for future allocation. The board has introduced a new share buyback program, though management said it would be used tactically rather than as an ongoing mechanism.

Greencoat UK Wind increased its dividend by 3.4% earlier this year to 10.7 pence per share, marking its 13th consecutive annual increase in line with inflation or better. Since its IPO, the company has paid £1.5 billion in dividends and generated £2.6 billion in total cash for shareholders, according to management.

Looking ahead, the company forecast dividend cover of 1.8x from 2027 through 2031. Management estimates that it could generate roughly £2.3 billion of net cash over that five-year period, pay approximately £1.3 billion of CPI-linked dividends and retain about £1 billion for reinvestment.

Balance sheet refinancing and gearing plans

The company refinanced £200 million of term debt due to mature later this year, replacing it with maturities of six, seven and eight years through its existing lender group. Packwood said Greencoat UK Wind was also in discussions to refinance a further £150 million maturing in May 2027, with an update expected toward the end of the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter.

Debt principal has been reduced by £222 million over the past 18 months, including the £54 million repayment in the first half. Gearing stood at 41.7%, modestly above the company’s self-imposed 40% limit.

Management said the limit prevents further debt drawdowns but otherwise imposes no restrictions on the business. It expects gearing to fall below 40% through the amortization of debt associated with Hornsea One and growth in gross asset value from reinvesting excess cash flow.

In response to analyst questions, management said it did not see a need to sell assets to retire debt. It said cash is better deployed into operational wind farm investments than into additional deleveraging, provided investment opportunities meet its return and portfolio-fit requirements.

Power prices and hedging activity

The company said short-term power prices were elevated amid renewed hostilities in the Middle East, though its longer-term power-price assumptions continued to show declining prices in real terms. Management said the power-price environment has experienced two major disruptions in four years, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the current Middle East conflict.

During the first half, the company hedged about one terawatt-hour of power for roughly one year, equal to around 20% of annual merchant volume. It subsequently fixed another 0.5 terawatt-hours during July, or roughly 10% of annual merchant exposure. Fixed revenues for the remainder of the year stood at approximately 66%.

Management said its preferred long-term mix remains about 50% fixed and 50% merchant revenue on a discounted-cash-flow basis, although the mix can vary with power prices and tactical hedging activity. It added that a £10-per-megawatt-hour move in power prices would affect dividend cover by slightly more than 0.1x, based on its published sensitivity analysis.

The company also said that, if its net asset value had been marked using power prices prevailing the day before the presentation, NAV would have been about 2 pence per share higher. However, management cautioned that power prices remained volatile.

Reinvestment opportunities in UK wind

Management highlighted reinvestment as central to the company’s long-term model, arguing that its operating portfolio of 49 wind farms produces cash beyond dividend requirements without requiring external equity issuance, asset sales or a major strategic shift.

The company sees investment opportunities within its existing portfolio, including acquiring additional stakes, extending asset lives, upgrades and potential repowering projects. It is also reviewing construction and late-stage development opportunities associated with recent and forthcoming UK Contracts for Difference allocation rounds.

Packwood estimated that roughly £500 million to £600 million of cash could be available for investment over the next three years. Management said it had reviewed opportunities but had not completed an investment yet, describing that as a reflection of investment discipline rather than a lack of available projects.

On repowering, management said the economics would not work at every site and must be assessed individually, including the remaining value of existing operating cash flows, planning considerations and turbine availability. It said the UK government has been discussing both life extensions and repowering and may provide appropriate support.

Management said it did not currently view solar or battery investments as a clear hedge to the portfolio’s wind exposure. While batteries can be beneficial where they relieve generation constraints, the company said wind investments currently offer a more attractive risk-return balance.

Availability was slightly below budget during the first half because high winds delayed offshore repairs and an inter-cable fault took time to diagnose and fix. Management said those issues had been resolved. It also said climate models did not yet provide sufficient certainty to draw conclusions about the long-term effects of climate change on wind resources, though it would continue to monitor the issue.

About Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period. The fund ensures that the total of short-term acquisition financing and long-term debt is between zero and 40% of Gross Asset Value at any time, with average total debt being between 20% and 30% in the longer term.

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