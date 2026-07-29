Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank Of Canada

Greencore Group (LON:GNC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to an "outperform" rating in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 345 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 330. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 35.72% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GNC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 351 target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 325 target price on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greencore Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 301.50.

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Greencore Group Price Performance

GNC stock opened at GBX 254.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.03. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 241.51. Greencore Group has a 12-month low of GBX 191.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 307.50.

Insider Transactions at Greencore Group

In related news, insider Dalton Philips bought 35,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 per share, with a total value of £72,828. Also, insider Leslie Van de Walle purchased 350,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 238 per share, with a total value of £833,000. Insiders purchased a total of 646,700 shares of company stock valued at $143,176,800 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Greencore Group

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed. Greencore is the UK's leading convenience food manufacturer. We bring industry-leading innovation to create high-quality, fresh and convenient food to customers and consumers.

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