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Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.11 Per Share

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Greene County Bancorp logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Greene County Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on August 31 to shareholders of record on August 14. The increase is 10% from the prior $0.10 quarterly payout, with an annualized yield of about 1.3%.
  • The company has raised its dividend annually for 11 consecutive years, showing a long record of shareholder returns. Over the last three years, its dividend has increased at a very modest average pace.
  • In recent trading and reporting, Greene County Bancorp had a market cap of about $555 million and reported last quarter EPS of $0.62 on revenue of $44.07 million. Insider and institutional activity was mixed, including a director sale and another director purchase.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a 10.0% increase from Greene County Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

Greene County Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.60. 41,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.40. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The business's 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Insider Transactions at Greene County Bancorp

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,864,341.20. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Brust purchased 2,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,529. The trade was a 99.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 59.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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