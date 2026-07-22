Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Declares Dividend Increase - $0.11 Per Share

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a 10.0% increase from Greene County Bancorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

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Greene County Bancorp Price Performance

Greene County Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.60. 41,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.40. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The business's 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Insider Transactions at Greene County Bancorp

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,864,341.20. The trade was a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Brust purchased 2,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,529. The trade was a 99.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 59.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 31.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 658.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

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