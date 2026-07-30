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Greenfire Resources (GFR) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Greenfire Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Greenfire Resources is expected to report Q2 2026 results before market open on August 6, with analysts forecasting earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of approximately $107.4 million. The earnings call is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter fell well short of expectations, reporting a $0.42-per-share loss versus the $0.06 consensus estimate and revenue of $34.81 million versus forecasts of $104.27 million.
  • GFR shares were recently trading at $6.26, up 1.8%, while institutional investors own 88.89% of the stock. Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with one Strong Buy, two Hold, and one Sell rating, producing an overall Hold consensus.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $107.4060 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Greenfire Resources had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.27 million.

Greenfire Resources Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:GFR opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $785.32 million, a PE ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91. Greenfire Resources has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Greenfire Resources by 6,363.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,750 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Greenfire Resources by 95.8% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,296,823 shares of the company's stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,198 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Greenfire Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 607,419 shares of the company's stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 74,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth $565,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GFR. TD Securities upgraded Greenfire Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut Greenfire Resources from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Greenfire Resources in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Greenfire Resources

About Greenfire Resources

(Get Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Earnings History for Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR)

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