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Greenridge Global Predicts CYD FY2027 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
China Yuchai International logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Greenridge Global forecast China Yuchai International will earn $4.27 per share in FY2027 and maintained a “Strong-Buy” rating, well above the current-year consensus estimate of $3.08.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive: CYD has a consensus “Buy” rating and an average price target of $60, compared with shares opening at $46.51.
  • China Yuchai increased its annual dividend to $0.87 per share from $0.53, while several institutional investors modestly expanded their holdings.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD - Free Report) - Research analysts at Greenridge Global issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for China Yuchai International in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year. Greenridge Global currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for China Yuchai International's current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYD. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of China Yuchai International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised shares of China Yuchai International to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised China Yuchai International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CYD

China Yuchai International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE CYD opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $61.48.

China Yuchai International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from China Yuchai International's previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 198.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYD. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the company's stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,186 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

About China Yuchai International

(Get Free Report)

China Yuchai International Ltd. NYSE: CYD is a Cayman Islands–incorporated holding company with principal executive offices in Singapore. Through its subsidiaries, the company is a leading manufacturer and distributor of diesel engines in the People’s Republic of China. Its principal operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), has been producing diesel engines since 1951 and ranks among the country’s largest heavy-duty engine makers.

The company’s core product portfolio includes high-speed and medium-speed diesel engines for on-highway trucks and buses, off-road vehicles such as construction and agricultural machinery, marine propulsion systems, and power generator sets.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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