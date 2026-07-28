GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,040 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 22,880 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,080 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of GreenTree Hospitality Group worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GHG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.15. 4,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.60 million.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group is a hospitality franchise and management company headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company focuses on economy and midscale hotels, offering a network of lodging solutions that cater to budget-conscious business and leisure travelers. GreenTree's core services include hotel management, franchising support, and technology-driven operational platforms designed to standardize quality and drive efficiency across its portfolio.

The company's brand portfolio encompasses several tiers, including its flagship GreenTree Inn economy brand and higher‐end midscale offerings under names such as GreenTree Eastern House.

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