GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Down 0.4% - Here's Why

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.1160. 5,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GreenTree Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GHG

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $112.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,080 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of GreenTree Hospitality Group worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company's stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group is a hospitality franchise and management company headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company focuses on economy and midscale hotels, offering a network of lodging solutions that cater to budget-conscious business and leisure travelers. GreenTree's core services include hotel management, franchising support, and technology-driven operational platforms designed to standardize quality and drive efficiency across its portfolio.

The company's brand portfolio encompasses several tiers, including its flagship GreenTree Inn economy brand and higher‐end midscale offerings under names such as GreenTree Eastern House.

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