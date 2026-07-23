Go Pro
→ The $40 billion 'side project' Elon buried inside SpaceX (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Shares Down 0.4% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
GreenTree Hospitality Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GreenTree Hospitality Group shares slipped 0.4% on Thursday, trading as low as $1.11 and ending near $1.116, with volume below its daily average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains negative: Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating, and MarketBeat lists the stock’s consensus rating as “Sell.”
  • Recent fundamentals were weak, as the company reported a quarterly loss of $0.08 per share versus expectations for a profit, while revenue also came in below analyst forecasts.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.1160. 5,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 7,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GreenTree Hospitality Group currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GHG

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $112.60 million, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $32.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.60 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenTree Hospitality Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GHG - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,080 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of GreenTree Hospitality Group worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company's stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GreenTree Hospitality Group is a hospitality franchise and management company headquartered in Shanghai, China. The company focuses on economy and midscale hotels, offering a network of lodging solutions that cater to budget-conscious business and leisure travelers. GreenTree's core services include hotel management, franchising support, and technology-driven operational platforms designed to standardize quality and drive efficiency across its portfolio.

The company's brand portfolio encompasses several tiers, including its flagship GreenTree Inn economy brand and higher‐end midscale offerings under names such as GreenTree Eastern House.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GreenTree Hospitality Group Right Now?

Before you consider GreenTree Hospitality Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GreenTree Hospitality Group wasn't on the list.

While GreenTree Hospitality Group currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Do this before December or regret it
Do this before December or regret it
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines