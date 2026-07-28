Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $14,168.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Greenwich LifeSciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CEO Snehal Patel purchased 1,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences at an average price of $12.88, increasing his stake to 5,607,702 shares valued at approximately $72.2 million. He also bought 2,500 shares the previous day.
  • GLSI shares traded at $13.62, while the stock’s 50-day and 200-day moving averages stood at $21.88 and $24.35, respectively; shares have ranged from $7.78 to $34.10 over the past year.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and a $57 price target. Two analysts rate the stock Buy, while one rates it Sell; institutional investors own 4.16% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI - Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $14,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,607,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,227,201.76. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 23rd, Snehal Patel bought 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

GLSI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. 80,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,025. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.40. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLSI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Greenwich LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenwich LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLSI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $627,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 235.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 140.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company's stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc NASDAQ: GLSI is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product pipeline includes candidates engineered to activate or regulate key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, with programs advancing through preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich LifeSciences conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Greenwich LifeSciences Right Now?

Before you consider Greenwich LifeSciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Greenwich LifeSciences wasn't on the list.

While Greenwich LifeSciences currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock today
Buy this stock today
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines