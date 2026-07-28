Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Buys $14,168.00 in Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI - Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $14,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,607,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,227,201.76. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Snehal Patel bought 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $32,850.00.

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Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

GLSI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.62. 80,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,025. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.40. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GLSI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Greenwich LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenwich LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLSI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the first quarter worth $627,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 235.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,657 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 140.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company's stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc NASDAQ: GLSI is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product pipeline includes candidates engineered to activate or regulate key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, with programs advancing through preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich LifeSciences conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States.

Further Reading

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