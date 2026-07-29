Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) CEO Snehal Patel Purchases 1,500 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI - Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $20,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 5,609,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,397,331.24. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Snehal Patel bought 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,100 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,168.00.

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Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLSI opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.40. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Greenwich LifeSciences from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLSI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLSI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,262 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company's stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc NASDAQ: GLSI is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immune modulators for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product pipeline includes candidates engineered to activate or regulate key components of the innate and adaptive immune systems, with programs advancing through preclinical and early-stage clinical studies.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich LifeSciences conducts its research and development activities primarily in the United States.

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