Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Greggs (LON:GRG) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Greggs logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Greggs reported quarterly earnings of GBX 55.10 per share, with a net margin of 5.68% and return on equity of 20.47%.
  • The shares rose to GBX 1,955, near their 12-month high of GBX 1,960, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately £1.99 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and average price target of GBX 1,824.29; ratings range from “Sell” to “Buy.”
  • Interested in Greggs? Here are five stocks we like better.

Greggs (LON:GRG - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 55.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Greggs had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

Greggs Price Performance

LON:GRG traded up GBX 265 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,955. 4,985,635 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,355. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,407.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.94. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,635.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,618.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GRG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,610 target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 1,330 price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,090 price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,200 target price on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greggs currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,824.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Greggs

Insider Transactions at Greggs

In related news, insider Richard Smothers purchased 1,615 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 per share, with a total value of £274.55. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

About Greggs

(Get Free Report)

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,700 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business. As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items. Greggs also offers a healthier options range which includes a selection of gluten-free, vegan-friendly and lower calorie products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Greggs (LON:GRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Greggs Right Now?

Before you consider Greggs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Greggs wasn't on the list.

While Greggs currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines