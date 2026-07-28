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Greif (NYSE:GEF) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Greif logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Greif reported quarterly EPS of $1.61, substantially ahead of the $1.11 analyst consensus estimate. The company posted a 7.27% net margin and 7.50% return on equity.
  • Shares rose 3.5% to $83.13, near their 52-week high of $83.39, following the earnings release.
  • Greif increased its quarterly dividend from $0.56 to $0.62 per share, implying an annualized dividend of $2.48 and a 3.0% yield. Analysts remain cautious, with a consensus “Reduce” rating and a $74.25 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.50, Zacks reports. Greif had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Greif Trading Up 3.5%

GEF traded up $2.80 on Tuesday, reaching $83.13. 212,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,352. Greif has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $83.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Greif Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Greif's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Greif's payout ratio is 95.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $146,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,672.48. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $412,120. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Greif by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,951 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 177,203 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $879,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Odyssean LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Greif from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America cut Greif from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Greif from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Greif from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEF

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif's longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Greif (NYSE:GEF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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