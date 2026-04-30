Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Announces Earnings Results

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.33 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 2.35%.Grid Dynamics's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Grid Dynamics' conference call:

Q1 revenue of $104.1M beat the high end of guidance and management reiterated Q2 revenue guidance of $106M–$108M and full‑year revenue of $435M–$465M, signaling confidence in the pipeline.

beat the high end of guidance and management reiterated Q2 revenue guidance of $106M–$108M and full‑year revenue of $435M–$465M, signaling confidence in the pipeline. AI revenue reached 29.3% of total company revenue , up ~60% YoY, and management says AI has become the core of the business reshaping offerings, talent and client relationships.

, up ~60% YoY, and management says AI has become the core of the business reshaping offerings, talent and client relationships. Productized GAIN platforms, growing hyperscaler marketplace deployments and partner‑influenced revenue (19.1% in Q1, target 25–30%) are driving repeatable, higher‑margin go‑to‑market motions with forward‑deployed engineers.

Non‑GAAP EBITDA narrowed to $12.5M (12%) and GAAP showed a $1.5M net loss; management cited FX headwinds (~$1.2M) and higher delivery costs, and cash fell to $327.5M despite $13.5M in buybacks.

The shift toward non‑T&M/fixed‑price and outcome‑based AI engagements could expand margins and addressable market but introduces execution and revenue‑recognition risk as the company scales these new delivery models.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts: Sign Up

Grid Dynamics Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,362. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.64 million, a PE ratio of 56.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GDYN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the second quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 57.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,835 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 208.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,213 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics NASDAQ: GDYN is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grid Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grid Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While Grid Dynamics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here