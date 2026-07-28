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Grocery Outlet (GO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Grocery Outlet logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Grocery Outlet is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after Tuesday’s market close, with analysts forecasting $0.12 in EPS and $1.167 billion in revenue. The company’s fiscal 2026 EPS guidance is $0.45–$0.55.
  • In the prior quarter, Grocery Outlet earned $0.05 per share, exceeding estimates of $0.02, while revenue rose 3.6% year over year to $1.17 billion. Despite the earnings beat, the company reported a negative net margin of 8.08%.
  • The stock recently traded near $9.42, while analysts maintain a generally cautious outlook: 11 rate it Hold and two rate it Sell, producing a consensus “Reduce” rating and an average price target of $10.32.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $1.1674 billion for the quarter. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 8.08%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $931.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, insider Paul Blaine Miller purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 64,171 shares in the company, valued at $609,624.50. This trade represents a 8.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,030.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 2,532 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GO. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. NASDAQ: GO is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company's unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

Read More

Earnings History for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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