Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) insider Paul Blaine Miller acquired 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $93,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 59,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $554,432.27. The trade was a 20.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Grocery Outlet Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $925.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock's 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Grocery Outlet had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. Grocery Outlet's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Grocery Outlet from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Get Our Latest Report on GO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GO. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,763,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3,558.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,825,407 shares of the company's stock worth $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,726,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,536,000 after buying an additional 1,272,859 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,462,633 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,410 shares of the company's stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 987,367 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. NASDAQ: GO is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company's unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

Further Reading

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