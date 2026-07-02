Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.450-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion.

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Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. The firm has a market cap of $987.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 8.08%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Grocery Outlet from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Grocery Outlet from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $10.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GO

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In other news, insider Paul Blaine Miller acquired 5,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 64,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,624.50. This trade represents a 8.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,763,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,216,000 after buying an additional 5,528,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,410 shares of the company's stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 987,367 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,709,721 shares of the company's stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 22,418 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 435,665 shares of the company's stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. NASDAQ: GO is a specialty discount retailer that offers consumers deeply discounted groceries by purchasing excess inventory, closeouts, and overstocks from manufacturers and distributors. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, the company operates two primary banners—Grocery Outlet and Fresh2Go—with a combined footprint of more than 400 stores. Its product assortment spans fresh produce, meat, dairy, bakery items, household staples, natural and organic offerings, and select specialty products, all sold at significant markdowns compared to conventional supermarkets.

The company's unique buying model enables it to source inventory through opportunistic purchases of surplus freight, discontinued items, and closeout deals, which it then passes on as savings to its customers.

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