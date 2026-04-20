Grocery Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 20th

CAVA Group, Casey's General Stores, and Maplebear are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies that operate supermarkets, grocery chains, food wholesalers and related retail services that sell everyday food and household items to consumers. As part of the consumer staples sector, they tend to offer steady, recurring revenue and often reliable dividends, but typically show modest growth and are sensitive to commodity costs, competition and shifts in shopping habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

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CAVA Group (CAVA)

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Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

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