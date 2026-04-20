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Grocery Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - April 20th

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
CAVA Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CAVA Group (CAVA), Casey's General Stores (CASY), and Maplebear/Instacart (CART) were flagged by MarketBeat's stock screener as the grocery stocks to watch, having the highest dollar trading volume among grocery names in recent days.
  • Grocery stocks, as part of the consumer staples sector, tend to deliver steady recurring revenue and often reliable dividends but typically offer modest growth and are sensitive to commodity costs, competition, and shifts in shopping habits.
  • Company highlights: Casey's operates convenience stores and gas stations with fresh-prepared foods and grocery items; Maplebear (Instacart) provides online grocery shopping, delivery/pickup and retailer SaaS; and CAVA is facing headlines after a recent earnings miss and is "looking for direction."
  • Five stocks we like better than CAVA Group.

CAVA Group, Casey's General Stores, and Maplebear are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies that operate supermarkets, grocery chains, food wholesalers and related retail services that sell everyday food and household items to consumers. As part of the consumer staples sector, they tend to offer steady, recurring revenue and often reliable dividends, but typically show modest growth and are sensitive to commodity costs, competition and shifts in shopping habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CAVA Group Right Now?

Before you consider CAVA Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CAVA Group wasn't on the list.

While CAVA Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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