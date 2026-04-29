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Grocery Stocks To Follow Now - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Conagra Brands logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags Conagra Brands (CAG), Casey’s General Stores (CASY) and CAVA Group (CAVA) as the grocery stocks to watch today based on the highest recent dollar trading volume.
  • Grocery stocks are considered consumer-staples/defensive investments because they sell essential goods with steady demand, though they remain sensitive to margins, pricing competition, and input-cost inflation.
  • Conagra is highlighted separately after a roughly 60% decline and a linked report noting its stock now yields nearly 9%, prompting questions about whether it’s a buying opportunity.
  • Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands, Casey's General Stores, and CAVA Group are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Grocery stocks" are shares of companies that operate supermarkets, food retailers, wholesalers, online grocery platforms, or supply and distribute packaged food and perishables. Investors view them as consumer-staples/defensive investments because they sell essential goods with steady demand, often offering predictable cash flows, modest growth, and sensitivity to margins, pricing competition, and input-cost inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Conagra Brands Right Now?

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MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Conagra Brands wasn't on the list.

While Conagra Brands currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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