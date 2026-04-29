Grocery Stocks To Follow Now - April 29th

Conagra Brands, Casey's General Stores, and CAVA Group are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Grocery stocks" are shares of companies that operate supermarkets, food retailers, wholesalers, online grocery platforms, or supply and distribute packaged food and perishables. Investors view them as consumer-staples/defensive investments because they sell essential goods with steady demand, often offering predictable cash flows, modest growth, and sensitivity to margins, pricing competition, and input-cost inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

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Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

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