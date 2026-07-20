Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to "Buy" at Citigroup

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Price Performance

Shares of PAC opened at $221.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.07. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 52-week low of $206.91 and a 52-week high of $300.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $645.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 19.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 658 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company's stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: PAC, commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

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