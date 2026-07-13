Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico to post earnings of $3.07 per share and revenue of $732.26 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $635.54 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 43.12%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PAC alerts: Sign Up

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico stock opened at $235.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 12-month low of $206.91 and a 12-month high of $300.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $243.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company's stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: PAC, commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico wasn't on the list.

While Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here