Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR) Announces Earnings Results

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.54), Zacks reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 26.32%.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASR traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $269.55. 64,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,642. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a twelve month low of $268.70 and a twelve month high of $381.52. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $295.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $5.7572 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $300.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 704 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 38.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 181 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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