Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:ASR opened at $283.36 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $300.62 and its 200-day moving average is $325.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a 52 week low of $275.00 and a 52 week high of $381.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $495.15 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 26.32%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 21 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $5.7572 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the third quarter valued at about $33,173,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,759 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 89,239 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,506 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $21,346,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,883 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $59,792,000 after buying an additional 31,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,310,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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