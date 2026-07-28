Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.3333.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GGAL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Grupo Financiero Galicia from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

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Insider Transactions at Grupo Financiero Galicia

In other news, Director Silvestre Vila Moret acquired 224,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,640.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,080,000. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 802,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,109.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4,942.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the bank's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Leonteq Securities AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 563.2% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 2,036 shares of the bank's stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of GGAL stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.13. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $62.51. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the country's largest private-sector financial institutions, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, insurance and investment products to individual, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) and corporate clients. Its operations span retail and commercial banking, asset management, leasing, factoring and pension fund administration.

The core banking segment offers deposit and lending services, credit and debit cards, payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

Further Reading

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