Free Trial
→ What The SpaceX Banks Aren't Telling You To Do (From Americas Gold Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Grupo Mexico (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Grupo Mexico logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — Grupo México opened at $11.50 after a $12.14 close and last traded at $11.80 on very light volume (234 shares).
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from "hold" to "buy" on April 10; overall analyst coverage is two Buys and two Holds, giving a MarketBeat average rating of "Moderate Buy".
  • The stock sits near its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages ($11.41 and $10.12), and Grupo México is a vertically integrated Mexican conglomerate best known as a large copper producer and parent of Southern Copper.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Grupo Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $11.50. Grupo Mexico shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 234 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Mexico from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GMBXF

Grupo Mexico Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

About Grupo Mexico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo México is a diversified Mexican industrial conglomerate with principal operations in mining, transportation and infrastructure. The company's core business is the extraction and processing of base and precious metals, while complementary divisions provide freight rail and logistics services across Mexico. Grupo México operates as a vertically integrated enterprise that combines mineral production with the transport and logistics capabilities needed to move bulk commodities to market.

In mining, Grupo México is best known as the parent of Southern Copper Corporation and as one of the world's larger copper producers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Grupo Mexico Right Now?

Before you consider Grupo Mexico, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grupo Mexico wasn't on the list.

While Grupo Mexico currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
tc pixel
This math doesn’t work
This math doesn’t work
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines