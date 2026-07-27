Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.1667.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUPV. UBS Group cut their price objective on Grupo Supervielle from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Supervielle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Grupo Supervielle from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,432 shares of the company's stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 218,039 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,178,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,285 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,000 shares of the company's stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,265 shares of the company's stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:SUPV opened at $9.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock's fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.58.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle NYSE: SUPV is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

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