Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.

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Grupo Televisa Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE TV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,018,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,588. The company's 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Grupo Televisa has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Grupo Televisa

In related news, Director Dahlhaus Jean Michel Enriquez sold 116,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $66,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $66,405. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robelo Francisco Jose Chevez sold 44,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $25,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 838,275 shares in the company, valued at $477,816.75. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,197,500 shares of company stock valued at $680,245 in the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,003 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,287 shares of the company's stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 17,847 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 972.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 317,327 shares of the company's stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 287,749 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Televisa during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TV. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. New Street Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

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