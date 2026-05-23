Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

TV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa from $3.70 to $3.20 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.27.

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Grupo Televisa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Grupo Televisa has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Televisa had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. Research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grupo Televisa

In other news, CEO Angoitia Alfonso De sold 44,500 shares of Grupo Televisa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $25,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,813,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,123,700.13. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kleinbort Enrique Krauze sold 44,500 shares of Grupo Televisa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $25,365.00. Following the sale, the director owned 233,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $132,810. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,413,084 shares of company stock worth $811,109.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 237,177 shares of the company's stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 54,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 15,499 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

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