Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,269,142 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 1,138,273 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 887,114 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Get Grupo Televisa alerts: Sign Up

Grupo Televisa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.55. Grupo Televisa has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grupo Televisa

In other Grupo Televisa news, insider Francisco Valim sold 225,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,250. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robelo Francisco Jose Chevez sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $25,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 838,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,816.75. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,197,500 shares of company stock valued at $680,245.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TV shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Monday, April 20th. New Street Research downgraded Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.23.

View Our Latest Report on Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grupo Televisa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grupo Televisa wasn't on the list.

While Grupo Televisa currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here