GSK (GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GSK (NYSE:GSK - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $10.4220 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

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GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. GSK has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.4856 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. GSK's payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GSK from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $53.00.

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GSK Company Profile

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK's core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

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