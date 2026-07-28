GSK (LON:GSK) Posts Earnings Results

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GSK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 35.78%.

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GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,982 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,288.61 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,282. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 1,933.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,989.71. The company has a market capitalization of £79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on GSK from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,950 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 2,041.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker bought 4,000 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,963 per share, with a total value of £78,520. Also, insider Vishal Sikka bought 1,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,069 per share, for a total transaction of £64,173.54. Insiders have acquired 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,004 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

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