Go Pro
→ This tiny piece of glass could be bigger than GPUs (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

GSK (LON:GSK) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
GSK logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GSK reported quarterly EPS of GBX 10.80, with a net margin of 17.78% and return on equity of 35.78%.
  • GSK shares opened at GBX 1,982, while the company’s market capitalization stood at approximately £79.39 billion; its stock traded between GBX 1,288.61 and GBX 2,282 over the past year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with a consensus “Hold” rating and average price target of GBX 2,041.43. Recent insider purchases included shares bought by Wendy Becker and Vishal Sikka.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GSK.

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 10.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GSK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 35.78%.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,982 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,288.61 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,282. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 1,933.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,989.71. The company has a market capitalization of £79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on GSK from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,950 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 2,041.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker bought 4,000 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,963 per share, with a total value of £78,520. Also, insider Vishal Sikka bought 1,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,069 per share, for a total transaction of £64,173.54. Insiders have acquired 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $21,347,004 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for GSK (LON:GSK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in GSK Right Now?

Before you consider GSK, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GSK wasn't on the list.

While GSK currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines