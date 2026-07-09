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GSK (LON:GSK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
GSK logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GSK shares moved above their 200-day moving average during Wednesday’s trading, briefly reaching GBX 1,990.50 before last trading around GBX 1,979.50.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of GBX 2,034.29. Citigroup recently cut its target to GBX 2,100, while Jefferies maintained a Buy rating with a GBX 2,500 target.
  • GSK reported quarterly earnings of GBX 46.50 per share on revenue of GBX 762.90 billion, and insiders have also been buying shares in recent months, including purchases by Vishal Sikka and Jonathan Symonds.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

GSK plc (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,980.11 and traded as high as GBX 1,990.50. GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,979.50, with a volume of 4,305,542 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 2,000 price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,500 target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,034.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GSK

GSK Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,924.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,980.11.

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 46.50 earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm had revenue of GBX 762.90 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vishal Sikka purchased 1,266 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,069 per share, for a total transaction of £64,173.54. Also, insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 1,550 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,935 per share, with a total value of £29,992.50. Insiders have acquired 7,630 shares of company stock worth $21,357,859 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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