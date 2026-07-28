GSK (NYSE:GSK) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

GSK (NYSE:GSK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.900-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.8 billion-$44.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.7 billion. GSK also updated its FY 2031 guidance to EPS.

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GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The company has a market cap of $105.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. GSK has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GSK (NYSE:GSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.60). GSK had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 17.82%.The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. GSK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GSK will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. GSK's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GSK from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of GSK from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 84.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in GSK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 79,174 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GSK by 20.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 17.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company's stock.

GSK Company Profile

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK's core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

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