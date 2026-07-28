GSK (NYSE:GSK) Trading Up 6.9% - Still a Buy?

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $55.5750. 1,685,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,652,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

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Key Stories Impacting GSK

Here are the key news stories impacting GSK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results beat expectations. Adjusted earnings were $1.36 per share, above the $1.27 consensus and up from $1.23 a year earlier. Revenue rose roughly 5% to £8.41 billion, exceeding forecasts, with vaccines helping drive the performance. GSK Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $1.36 per share, above the $1.27 consensus and up from $1.23 a year earlier. Revenue rose roughly 5% to £8.41 billion, exceeding forecasts, with vaccines helping drive the performance. Positive Sentiment: GSK raised its FY 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.90-$5.00, above the $4.79 analyst consensus. The improved profit outlook supports investor confidence in the company’s earnings momentum. GSK Hits Three-Month High as Vaccines Help Earnings Top Forecasts

to $4.90-$5.00, above the $4.79 analyst consensus. The improved profit outlook supports investor confidence in the company’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: A new cost-saving plan targets $2.52 billion in annual savings by 2029. Management intends to redirect resources toward faster development of medicines and its longer-term 2031 sales objectives. GSK Launches Cost-Saving Plan to Accelerate Drug Pipeline

Management intends to redirect resources toward faster development of medicines and its longer-term 2031 sales objectives. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline news added support: partner Hansoh Pharmaceutical’s experimental cancer drug Ris-Rez met the primary goal in a late-stage bone-cancer trial, strengthening the potential value of GSK’s oncology collaboration. GSK, Hansoh’s Cancer Drug Meets Main Goal of Bone Cancer Trial

partner Hansoh Pharmaceutical’s experimental cancer drug Ris-Rez met the primary goal in a late-stage bone-cancer trial, strengthening the potential value of GSK’s oncology collaboration. Neutral Sentiment: GSK plans to invest £400 million in Britain over three years, including a new Cambridge R&D center. The investment may improve innovation, although it is also restructuring its research footprint. GSK to Invest £400 Million in Britain

GSK plans to invest £400 million in Britain over three years, including a new Cambridge R&D center. The investment may improve innovation, although it is also restructuring its research footprint. Negative Sentiment: FY 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $44.8 billion is below the $45.7 billion consensus. Additionally, reported EPS was $0.67, below consensus, although adjusted results were stronger; the discrepancy could create uncertainty around earnings quality.

Additionally, reported EPS was $0.67, below consensus, although adjusted results were stronger; the discrepancy could create uncertainty around earnings quality. Negative Sentiment: Closing the Stevenage R&D hub and relocating operations to Cambridge will affect about 1,800 employees, creating execution, restructuring and near-term cost risks.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. HSBC upgraded GSK from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GSK from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Trading Up 3.4%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. GSK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of GSK by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GSK

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK's core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

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