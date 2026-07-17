GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

GSK plc (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,034.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 2,000 price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,500 price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 1,900 price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In related news, insider Jeannie Lee bought 802 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,069 per share, with a total value of £40,653.38. Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,935 per share, for a total transaction of £29,992.50. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,625 shares of company stock worth $21,347,004. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK Stock Performance

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,897 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,926.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,985.57. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,288.61 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,282.

GSK (LON:GSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 46.50 EPS for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of GBX 762.90 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 175.980975 EPS for the current year.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

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