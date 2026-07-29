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GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
GSK logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • GSK raised its quarterly dividend 2.6% to $0.4515 per share, implying an annualized yield of approximately 3.4%. The dividend is payable October 8 to shareholders of record August 14.
  • Second-quarter results exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of roughly $1.34–$1.36 per share and revenue of about $11.14 billion. GSK plans to generate approximately $2.52 billion in annual savings by 2029 and reinvest in its late-stage drug pipeline and oncology operations.
  • Despite raising its 2026 EPS outlook, GSK’s revenue guidance remains below analyst consensus, while restructuring—including the planned closure of its Stevenage R&D site—could create near-term execution costs.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of GSK.

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4515 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a 2.6% increase from GSK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

GSK has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. GSK has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GSK to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. 1,491,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,029. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. GSK has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Key GSK News

Here are the key news stories impacting GSK this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. GSK reported adjusted earnings of approximately $1.34–$1.36 per share versus consensus of $1.27, while revenue reached about $11.14 billion, ahead of the $11.04 billion estimate. Revenue increased 5.3% year over year, helped by vaccines. GSK earnings results
  • Positive Sentiment: Cost savings will fund pipeline investment. GSK is targeting approximately $2.52 billion in annual savings by 2029 and plans to reinvest the money in more than 20 late-stage study starts. The strategy is intended to offset upcoming patent expirations and support the company’s 2031 sales ambitions. GSK cost-saving plan
  • Positive Sentiment: GSK is expanding its oncology capabilities. The company will invest £400 million in Britain over three years, including a new Cambridge research hub focused partly on cancer medicines. In addition, partner Hansoh Pharmaceutical’s experimental bone-cancer drug met the main goal in a late-stage trial, strengthening the oncology pipeline. GSK and Hansoh cancer drug trial
  • Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was raised 2.6%. GSK declared a dividend of $0.4515 per share, implying an annualized yield of roughly 3.4%, with payment scheduled for October 8 to shareholders of record on August 14.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Restructuring is strategically positive but operationally disruptive. GSK plans to close its Stevenage R&D site, affecting about 1,800 employees, while moving research activity to Cambridge. The relocation is expected to improve long-term productivity but may involve near-term execution costs. GSK Stevenage R&D closure
  • Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance remains below consensus. Although GSK raised its 2026 EPS outlook to $4.90–$5.00 from a consensus estimate of $4.79, its revenue guidance of about $44.8 billion trails the roughly $45.7 billion analyst expectation. One analyst also downgraded the stock, citing limited further upside after the earnings rally.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK's core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for GSK (NYSE:GSK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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