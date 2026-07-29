GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4515 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a 2.6% increase from GSK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

GSK has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. GSK has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GSK to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

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GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. 1,491,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,676,029. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. GSK has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Key GSK News

Here are the key news stories impacting GSK this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. GSK reported adjusted earnings of approximately $1.34–$1.36 per share versus consensus of $1.27, while revenue reached about $11.14 billion, ahead of the $11.04 billion estimate. Revenue increased 5.3% year over year, helped by vaccines. GSK earnings results

GSK reported adjusted earnings of approximately $1.34–$1.36 per share versus consensus of $1.27, while revenue reached about $11.14 billion, ahead of the $11.04 billion estimate. Revenue increased 5.3% year over year, helped by vaccines. Positive Sentiment: Cost savings will fund pipeline investment. GSK is targeting approximately $2.52 billion in annual savings by 2029 and plans to reinvest the money in more than 20 late-stage study starts. The strategy is intended to offset upcoming patent expirations and support the company’s 2031 sales ambitions. GSK cost-saving plan

GSK is targeting approximately $2.52 billion in annual savings by 2029 and plans to reinvest the money in more than 20 late-stage study starts. The strategy is intended to offset upcoming patent expirations and support the company’s 2031 sales ambitions. Positive Sentiment: GSK is expanding its oncology capabilities. The company will invest £400 million in Britain over three years, including a new Cambridge research hub focused partly on cancer medicines. In addition, partner Hansoh Pharmaceutical’s experimental bone-cancer drug met the main goal in a late-stage trial, strengthening the oncology pipeline. GSK and Hansoh cancer drug trial

The company will invest £400 million in Britain over three years, including a new Cambridge research hub focused partly on cancer medicines. In addition, partner Hansoh Pharmaceutical’s experimental bone-cancer drug met the main goal in a late-stage trial, strengthening the oncology pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The quarterly dividend was raised 2.6%. GSK declared a dividend of $0.4515 per share, implying an annualized yield of roughly 3.4%, with payment scheduled for October 8 to shareholders of record on August 14.

GSK declared a dividend of $0.4515 per share, implying an annualized yield of roughly 3.4%, with payment scheduled for October 8 to shareholders of record on August 14. Neutral Sentiment: Restructuring is strategically positive but operationally disruptive. GSK plans to close its Stevenage R&D site, affecting about 1,800 employees, while moving research activity to Cambridge. The relocation is expected to improve long-term productivity but may involve near-term execution costs. GSK Stevenage R&D closure

GSK plans to close its Stevenage R&D site, affecting about 1,800 employees, while moving research activity to Cambridge. The relocation is expected to improve long-term productivity but may involve near-term execution costs. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance remains below consensus. Although GSK raised its 2026 EPS outlook to $4.90–$5.00 from a consensus estimate of $4.79, its revenue guidance of about $44.8 billion trails the roughly $45.7 billion analyst expectation. One analyst also downgraded the stock, citing limited further upside after the earnings rally.

GSK Company Profile

GSK (GlaxoSmithKline plc) is a London-headquartered, multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company formed through the 2000 merger of Glaxo Wellcome and SmithKline Beecham. The company is dual-listed and operates globally, developing, manufacturing and commercializing prescription medicines, vaccines and specialty treatments. Over its history GSK has evolved through portfolio reshaping and strategic transactions to focus on science-led pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

GSK's core activities include research and development of therapies and vaccines across a range of therapeutic areas, commercial manufacturing, and global marketing.

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