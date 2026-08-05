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Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian Clark Sells 14,180 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Guardant Health logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Guardant Health director Ian Clark sold 14,180 shares at an average price of $158.92, generating approximately $2.25 million. His remaining ownership fell by 82.66% to 2,975 shares.
  • Guardant Health shares rose 2.1% to $163.18, with the stock trading near its 52-week high of $176.58. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.6% of the company.
  • Analysts remain broadly optimistic, with an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $183.78, although one analyst maintains a sell rating.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH - Get Free Report) Director Ian Clark sold 14,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total transaction of $2,253,485.60. Following the sale, the director owned 2,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $472,787. The trade was a 82.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guardant Health Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:GH traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $163.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,223. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.14. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $176.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GH. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $135.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $183.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GH

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health's mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company's flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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