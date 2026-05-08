Guggenheim Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $95.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Guggenheim from $126.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price target indicates a potential upside of 118.75% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLNT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Planet Fitness from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. William Blair cut shares of Planet Fitness from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities cut shares of Planet Fitness to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.62.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLNT

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.18. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The company had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.190 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 21.1% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 990,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,697,000 after acquiring an additional 172,586 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 58.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 265,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,548,000 after acquiring an additional 97,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.3% in the first quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Planet Fitness News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

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