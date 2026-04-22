Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price target points to a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock's current price.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Roku from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.83.

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Roku Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of ROKU traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 284,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,203. The company's 50-day moving average is $96.70 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.55 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.25. Roku had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Roku's revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, Director Neil D. Hunt sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $191,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,492.28. The trade was a 20.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $69,902.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $667,050.94. This represents a 9.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,182 shares of company stock worth $67,058,733. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company's stock.

Roku News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roku this week:

Positive Sentiment: Peacock’s ad‑free (Premium Plus) tier will be available to Roku Premium subscribers under a new agreement, creating a potential incremental subscription revenue stream and stronger content partnerships for Roku’s platform. Read More.

Peacock’s ad‑free (Premium Plus) tier will be available to Roku Premium subscribers under a new agreement, creating a potential incremental subscription revenue stream and stronger content partnerships for Roku’s platform. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Roku launched “Roku City Dash,” an interactive home‑screen game designed to boost user engagement and session time — a feature that could help grow ad impressions and platform stickiness if adoption is strong. Read More.

Roku launched “Roku City Dash,” an interactive home‑screen game designed to boost user engagement and session time — a feature that could help grow ad impressions and platform stickiness if adoption is strong. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Roku quietly added 22 free channels to its platform, expanding ad‑supported content options and supporting the company’s AVOD growth narrative. Read More.

Roku quietly added 22 free channels to its platform, expanding ad‑supported content options and supporting the company’s AVOD growth narrative. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Retail promotions: Roku smart TVs and the Streambar SE are seeing steep discounts right now — good for device attach and user installs but likely mixed for near‑term hardware margins. Read More. Read More.

Retail promotions: Roku smart TVs and the Streambar SE are seeing steep discounts right now — good for device attach and user installs but likely mixed for near‑term hardware margins. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/attention drivers: Roku experienced a strong run (several consecutive up days and a breakout toward multi‑year highs) that has drawn investor attention and higher volume — this can amplify moves in either direction around the Q1 print. Read More.

Technical/attention drivers: Roku experienced a strong run (several consecutive up days and a breakout toward multi‑year highs) that has drawn investor attention and higher volume — this can amplify moves in either direction around the Q1 print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: Director Charles Collier sold 205,807 shares (~$23.7M) on April 17, part of multiple recent disposals; the trades were executed under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, but the size and frequency of sales are a negative sentiment signal for some investors. Read More.

Large insider selling: Director Charles Collier sold 205,807 shares (~$23.7M) on April 17, part of multiple recent disposals; the trades were executed under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, but the size and frequency of sales are a negative sentiment signal for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pullback/profit‑taking: After the rally, analysts and write‑ups note a pullback with shares declining more than the broader market as traders trim positions ahead of earnings. Read More.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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