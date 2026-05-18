Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $153,828.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $153,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,971,945.14. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $163,656.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $170,292.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $165,708.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $167,700.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $142,524.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $181,368.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $186,672.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $776,204.82.

On Monday, March 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $192,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $199,608.00.

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Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $6.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.07. 2,054,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.01. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $202,405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 547.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,334 shares of the technology company's stock worth $176,537,000 after acquiring an additional 997,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 405.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 538,303 shares of the technology company's stock worth $126,743,000 after acquiring an additional 431,725 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,445,206 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,501,000 after acquiring an additional 405,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 179.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,759 shares of the technology company's stock worth $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 403,370 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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