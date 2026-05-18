Free Trial
→ Forget SpaceX. Buy the company Musk can't replace. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Sells $153,828.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
Guidewire Software logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Guidewire CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares on May 18 at an average price of $128.19, totaling $153,828. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • The CEO has been selling shares regularly in recent weeks, including multiple 1,200-share sales and a larger 4,737-share sale in March. After the latest transaction, he still owned 210,406 shares valued at about $27.0 million.
  • Guidewire reported strong quarterly results earlier this year, with EPS of $1.17 versus $0.77 expected and revenue of $359.1 million, up 24% year over year. Despite that, the stock has traded well below its 12-month high and recently closed at $137.07.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $153,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,971,945.14. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 11th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $163,656.00.
  • On Monday, May 4th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $170,292.00.
  • On Monday, April 27th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $165,708.00.
  • On Monday, April 20th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $167,700.00.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $142,524.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total transaction of $181,368.00.
  • On Monday, March 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $186,672.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $776,204.82.
  • On Monday, March 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $192,000.00.
  • On Monday, March 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $199,608.00.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $6.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.07. 2,054,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,383. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.01. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $202,405,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 547.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,334 shares of the technology company's stock worth $176,537,000 after acquiring an additional 997,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 405.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 538,303 shares of the technology company's stock worth $126,743,000 after acquiring an additional 431,725 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,445,206 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,501,000 after acquiring an additional 405,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 179.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 628,759 shares of the technology company's stock worth $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 403,370 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Guidewire Software Right Now?

Before you consider Guidewire Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Guidewire Software wasn't on the list.

While Guidewire Software currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026 Cover
10 Stocks Set to Soar in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
How the 3 Leading Quantum Firms Stack Up After Q1 Earnings
By Nathan Reiff | May 14, 2026
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
Why this tiny stock may move before the SpaceX IPO drops
From Behind the Markets (Ad)
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026

Recent Videos

SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
SpaceX is Going to Be Huge. This is Even Bigger.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
3 Undervalued Stocks Ready to Explode When the Market Turns
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines