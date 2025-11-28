Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWRE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $267.00 to $242.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Get Guidewire Software alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of GWRE stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.98. 227,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,688. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.98, a P/E/G ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock's fifty day moving average is $230.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.00.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 14,103 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $3,425,195.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 84,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,557,974.02. The trade was a 14.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $439,837.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,010.68. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 112,342 shares of company stock valued at $27,117,744 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company's stock worth $636,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,709 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1,852.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,119 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,808 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth $1,100,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,931 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,159,000 after purchasing an additional 36,568 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Guidewire Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Guidewire Software wasn't on the list.

While Guidewire Software currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here