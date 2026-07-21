Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.00.

Several research firms recently commented on GPOR. Zacks Research downgraded Gulfport Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gulfport Energy from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gulfport Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GPOR

Gulfport Energy Stock Down 1.7%

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $150.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gulfport Energy has a fifty-two week low of $149.18 and a fifty-two week high of $225.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,946.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 467,419 shares of the company's stock worth $98,892,000 after acquiring an additional 458,156 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 1,281.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,034 shares of the company's stock worth $77,104,000 after acquiring an additional 395,197 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,598,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,692,000 after acquiring an additional 176,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gulfport Energy by 148.6% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 274,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,702,000 after purchasing an additional 164,178 shares during the last quarter.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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