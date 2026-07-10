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Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Sets New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 10, 2026
Gulfport Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gulfport Energy shares hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as $156.77 during Friday’s session before closing at $156.16, below the prior close of $160.36.
  • Despite the weak stock price, analyst sentiment remains fairly positive overall: the stock carries an average “Moderate Buy” rating, with an average target price of $230.22. Recent rating changes were mixed, including upgrades from Mizuho and target increases from Bank of America and UBS.
  • The company trades at a relatively low P/E ratio of 5.27 and has modest leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Its shares are also below both the 50-day moving average ($171.66) and 200-day moving average ($189.44), indicating recent technical weakness.
  • Five stocks we like better than Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $156.77 and last traded at $156.16, with a volume of 9736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GPOR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Gulfport Energy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho raised Gulfport Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Gulfport Energy from $230.00 to $219.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Gulfport Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gulfport Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $230.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPOR

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average price is $171.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.44. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 160 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

About Gulfport Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the development of onshore natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil properties in the United States. Gulfport utilizes horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to maximize production and enhance recovery from its resource plays.

The company's primary operations are concentrated in two major U.S. resource basins.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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