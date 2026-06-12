Gwyn Goodson Mcneal Sells 3,300 Shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,100. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.33. 890,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,430. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company's fifty day moving average is $141.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.71 and a fifty-two week high of $155.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $856.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.29%.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $1,219,606,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,256,687 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $814,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 900.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,187,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $308,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,013 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,979,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,080,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 116.2% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,950,842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $287,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXR. Barclays raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Extra Space Storage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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